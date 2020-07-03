Congress leader, 3 police officers recover from COVID-19 in Telangana

A senior Congress leader and three senior police officers have recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday in Hyderabad. A senior Congress leader and Ex-MP V Hanumantha Rao has recovered from coronavirus and discharged from the hospital.

Whereas, Telangana police officers, Shikha Goel, DS Chauhan and Tarun Joshi of Hyderabad city police have recovered from the virus and were welcomed at the Firing Range. These officers have set an example for others by exhibiting courage and following the principles of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19 during their quarantine period, said the police official. Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad congratulated them for their successful recovery and joining back to duties. "What could be a better place to welcome back the Corona conquerors than the Firing Range. The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad honoured them with a cake cutting ceremony and presented a small gift," Kumar said.

"We are very happy to welcome our Officers,'' Kumar added. As many as 250 police officers of all ranks attended the annual firing practice in Sports Shooting Range, Hyderabad Central University, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. (ANI)