Retired ASI's son shot dead in Delhi's Rohini

Son of a former Delhi Police Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead by unidentified people in Rohini on Friday. According to Delhi police, son of a retired ASI Suresh Dalal, Nitin was shot dead by unidentified people in the Rohini district. These people came in a Santro car.

"Nitin was driving his elder brother's car at the time of the incident. In the initial investigation, it was revealed that Nitin's elder brother, Neeraj is in the property business," said the Delhi police official. Efforts are being made to work out the case, added the police. (ANI)