Niger State Government repatriates 12 foreign and 806 local Almajirai

Niger State Government has repatriated 12 foreign and 806 local Almajirai to their countries and states respectively, according to a news report by This Day.

However, the government is still keeping two of the Almajirai whose states or nationalities are still unknown.

The state Commissioner for Education, Hajia Hanatu Salihu, who has disclosed this to journalists at the end of the state executive council meeting held in Minna last Wednesday.

Hajia Hanatu Salihu has said that out of 806 Almajirai 557 have been successfully reunited with their families after undergoing all routine checks for COVID-19 and given the best humane treatment.

She further said that 806 Almajirai have identified and quarantined out of which 557 have been successfully reunited with their families after undergoing all routine checks for COVID-19 and given the best humane treatment. — Niger State Gov't (@NigerStateNG) July 2, 2020

According to Salihu, the state also received 139 Almajirai from different parts of the country, adding that all the street children were camped, fed, and clothed at the Minna Hajj camp.

She has disclosed that the state government approved N86million for the upkeep of the Almajirai.

Salihu further disclosed that the state government had not decided when to reopen schools shut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that "we are holding meetings with stakeholders on the best approach to the issue."

"We are working out modalities on how to reopen our schools that it would be safe for the teachers and students," said Salihu.

While also briefing journalists, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nasara Dan-malam, disclosed that an executive bill on the establishment of a Traffic Management Agency for the state would soon be presented to the state House of Assembly for passage into law.