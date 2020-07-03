Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 deaths, 837 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has reported 837 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:47 IST
8 deaths, 837 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh has reported 837 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 16,934. Out of the total number of cases 9,096 cases are active.

The number of deaths due to the disease rises to 206, the State Health Department informed. In the last 24 hours; 38,898 samples have been tested in the State and 789 of them were detected COVID-19 positive. Apart from them; 46 from other states and two from other countries have also been detected COVID-19 positive. With this, total positive cases in the last 24 hours increased to 837.

In the past 24 hours, 258 persons have been discharged and the total number of discharged persons stands at 7632.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey: Saudi suspects tried in absentia for Khashoggi death

A Turkish court on Friday opened the trial in absentia of two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Turkish prosecutors have i...

Air France : 1,022 jobs to be cut at HOP! airline - union representative

Some 1,022 jobs will be cut at Frances HOP airline as parent Air France prepares to shed jobs to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, CGT union representative Joel Rondel said on Friday.Air France managers are meeting with labor unions to d...

UP govt provides security to Mulayam’s daughter-in-law, triggers speculation

The security cover ordered by the Yogi Adityanath government to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadavs daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav has triggered murmurs over her proximity to the ruling BJP, a suggestion she denies. Aparna Bisht Yada...

Through the looking glass: South Korean 'augmented reality' mirror allows touchless cosmetics shopping

An augmented reality AR mirror at the new Seoul flagship boutique of cosmetics powerhouse Amorepacific makes easy work of seeing if that scarlet shade of lipstick or long-lash mascara suits you - even if youre wearing a face mask.The mirror...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020