No official U.S. approach to quiz Prince Andrew over Epstein, UK PM says

U.S. authorities have not made an official approach to the British government for permission to speak to Prince Andrew about his contacts with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:51 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. authorities have not made an official approach to the British government for permission to speak to Prince Andrew about his contacts with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. "Everybody's sympathies are very much with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein but you wouldn't expect me to comment on matters affecting the royal family," he told LBC radio.

Asked what the response would be if U.S. officials sought access to Queen Elizabeth's second son for an interview, Johnson said: "No such approach has been made. It's a matter for the royal family. "The law must be carried out and the law must be observed," he added.

