Changes in national permit regime on cards to allow tourist passenger vehicles move seamlessly

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification for an amendment to National Permit regime under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for promoting tourism across the country. "The Ministry is in the pursuit of providing seamless movement to the tourist passenger vehicles after the success of goods carriage vehicle under National Permit Regime," the Ministry said in a statement.

This motive has culminated into a new set of rules, which henceforth will be known as, "All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2020" published vide GSR 425( E) dated 01 July 2020 for public and stakeholders consultation, which shall go a long way in promoting tourism across the States in our country on one side, while enhancing the revenue of State Governments. The same was discussed in the 39th Transport Development Council Meeting and was appreciated and concurred by the state participants. Under this new scheme, any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an "All India Tourist Authorization/Permit" through online mode. All such authorizations/permits shall be issued, after all the relevant documents submitted as stipulated in the rules and due nationwide fees deposited towards such authorization/permit, within 30 days of submission of such applications, subject to all compliances being met by such an applicant as a one-stop solution.

Moreover, the scheme entails a flexibility in the form of authorization/permit being granted, as the case may be, and shall be valid for a period of three months or its multiples thereof not exceeding three years at a time. This provision has been incorporated keeping in mind those areas of our country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity. This scheme will render consolidation of a central database and fees of all such authorization/permits, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope of improvement, promotion of tourism and help increase revenues generated through such registrations.

All existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity. Travel and tourism industry in our country has increased manifold in the last ten-fifteen years. The growth has been contributed by both domestic and international tourists, and there is a trend of high expectation and consumer experience. (ANI)