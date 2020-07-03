Left Menu
India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 60.73 pc

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases has resulted in increasing daily recoveries and the recovery rate now stands at 60.73 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:10 IST
India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 60.73 pc
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases has resulted in increasing daily recoveries and the recovery rate now stands at 60.73 per cent. "The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has crossed 60 per cent. It stands at 60.73 per cent today. Early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases has resulted in increasing daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a sharp rise of recoveries was observed with 20,033 COVID-19 patients having been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,79,891," the Health Ministry said in a release.

At present, there are 2,27,439 active cases and all are under medical supervision. The release said that coordinated efforts at all levels of government for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing good results with consistently increasing gap between recoveries and active cases.

As on date, the gap between recovered cases and active cases is 1,52,452. The release said that there has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day with close to 93 lakh samples being tested till date.

"During the last 24 hours, 2,41,576 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, is 92,97,749," it said. (ANI)

