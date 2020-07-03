Severe lightning strikes likely in Jharkhand on July 4, 5: State Govt

Jharkhand government said that there is possibility of severe lightning strike in the state on July 4 and 5.

The State Disaster Management department is on alert and has given special instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Officers of all the districts.

