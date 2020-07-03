5 held in bank robbery case in Bihar

Bihar police have arrested five people in a bank robbery case that took place on June 22 and seized Rs 33,13,125 from their possession. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Aman Kumar alias Satyam Shukla alias Amit, Harinarayan, Sone Lal, Ganesh Kumar Vishwakarma alias Nanhki and Prafull Kumar.

The accused include a coaching institute teacher, a gym trainer, and a compounder with no criminal history. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Kumar Sharma said that on June 22, they decamped with a sum of Rs 52 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Anisabad, Patna by taking two security guards, managers, staff and customers hostage.

After robbing the cash from the bank, the criminals on the motorcycle escaped through National Highway. "Out of Rs 52 lakhs, Rs 33,13,125 have been recovered by the Patna police team along with five pistols used during the robbery," Sharma said. (ANI)