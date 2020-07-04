Left Menu
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Rajouri

Security forces on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout in Dodassan Bala village located in the district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the area.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:50 IST
A terrorist hideout busted by the security forces in Rajouri district on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Security forces on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout in Dodassan Bala village located in the district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the area. "During the search operation, a militant hideout was busted that was established in a hidden manner near bushes in the Dodassan area," Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said.

SSP Kohli said the police team along with Army jointly launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Dodassan Bala and Dodasan Pain areas of Thanamandi police station. SSP said that forces recovered 01 UBGL, 11 UBGL grenades, 14 AK Magazines, 2 Chinese pistols, 2 pistol magazines, 01 Chinese grenade, Detonators with IED making material, 1 pressure mine, 1 Pika rounds and 920 AK rounds.

An FIR has been registered in Thanamandi police station and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

