Introduce more aggressive action plan to protect Mumbai cops from COVID-19: Kirit Somaiya urges Maha govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urging him to roll out more "aggressive" action plan to protect Mumbai policemen who have contracted the coronavirus disease. In the letter, Somaiya said that he has met more than 6,000 infected Mumbai policemen and believes that taking preventive measures for them is the need of the hour.

"Today I visited Marol Police COVID Care Centre. Earlier, I have visited Kalina Care Center and more than 1 dozen police stations in Mumbai, interacted with police constables, officials and family members. More than 6,000 police/family members are found infected/sick, 500 active positive and 40 dead due to COVID," the letter read. "I request that a more aggressive action plan is necessary to take care, prevention and protection for the Mumbai Police Force.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,00,064. Out of the total cases, 83,311 are active, 1,08,082 have been cured and 8,671 have died so far after contracting the infection. (ANI)