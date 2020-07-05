Tamil Nadu reports 4,150 fresh COVID-19 cases, 60 fatalities

As many as 60 deaths and 4,150 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, as per information provided by the State Health Department. With 4,150 new coronavirus cases, the tally of people infected with the virus has reached 1,11,151 in the state. While the total number of active cases stands at 46,860, the death toll has reached 1,510, said the health department.

As per the Tamil Nadu health department, a total of 13,41,715 samples have been tested for COVID-19 including 34,831 samples tested today. Meanwhile, the complete lockdown that was earlier announced in Chennai and some other districts of Tamil Nadu is all set to ease, as relaxation will come into effect from tomorrow.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 6,73,165 COVID-19 cases including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 recovered and 19,268 deaths as of Sunday. (ANI)