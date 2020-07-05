West Bengal reports 895 new COVID-19 cases, 21 fatalities
As many as 21 deaths and 895 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the State Health Department on Sunday.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:21 IST
As many as 21 deaths and 895 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the State Health Department on Sunday. With 895 new coronavirus cases, the tally of people infected with the virus has reached 22,126 in the state. While the total number of active cases stands at 6,658, the death toll has reached 757, said the health department.
So far, a total of 5,41,088 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 6,73,165 COVID-19 cases including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 recovered and 19,268 deaths as of Sunday. (ANI)
