Criminal killed in Aligarh encounter was 'wanted' by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday told Uttar Pradesh Police that Babloo who got injured in an encounter by STF Noida Police and Tappal Police, and later succumbed to his injuries, was also wanted by the probe agency.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday told Uttar Pradesh Police that Babloo who got injured in an encounter by STF Noida Police and Tappal Police, and later succumbed to his injuries, was also wanted by the probe agency. The deceased was identified as Babloo, a resident of Dabua Colony, Ballabgarh in Haryana.

In a letter to Additional Superintendent of Police, Raj Kumar Mishra, CBI said, "It is to state that one person named Babloo, resident of Dabua Colony, Ballabgarh, Haryana is wanted by CBI since further investigation against him is pending in CBI Case No. RC-6(S)/2016/SC-III/CBI/ND (Buland Shahar Gang Rape Case)." "An information received from sources revealed that in the intervening night of 2-3 July 2020, one person namely Babloo relating to Bawariya gang got injured in an encounter with SFT Noida Police and Tappal Police, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh," the letter read.

He was brought to a community health centre in Tappal and later on referred to Sadar Hospital. It has also been learnt that Babloo was later on declared dead and he was wanted in 10 criminal cases relating to Aligarh, Bulandshahar and Palwal Area, the agency said. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh IG (law and order) Jyoti Narayan said that wanted criminal Babloo alias Ganja was gunned down by STF in Aligarh police station area."Ganja was a resident of Ballabhgarh, Haryana's Faridabad. He was having a bounty of Rs 50,000," Narayan said. (ANI)

