Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh CM requests PM to allow opening of gyms with conditions

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms with the condition of compliance to SOP.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 06:16 IST
Chhattisgarh CM requests PM to allow opening of gyms with conditions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms with the condition of compliance to SOP. He said that gym owners are facing major financial issues as gyms are closed since March when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced.

"The lockdown declared for prevention of corona infection is being unlocked in phases by restarting the economic activities. The Government of India's Home Ministry has given permission to reopen restaurants, hotels and various other activities with the condition of strict compliance to SOP. However, permission to open gyms has not been provided yet, due to which gym owners are facing major financial issues," Baghel stated in the letter. "I request you to give permissions to gyms to operate with conditions in the same way restaurants and hotels were allowed to operate with the condition of compliance to SOP," he said.

According to the Unlock 2 guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which came into effect from July 1, 2020, Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM requests PM to allow opening of gyms with conditions

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms with the condition of compliance to SOP. He said that gym owners are facing major financial issues as gyms...

Can't say about capital shifting but we are prepared: Andhra DGP after Vizag visit

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Gautam Sawang on Sunday denied to comment on the capital shifting but said they are prepared. Speaking to reporters after completing his two-day tour of Visakhapatnam, he said I cannot say when ...

Tanaka back with Yankees after taking 112 mph liner to head

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was back at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, a day after getting hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. Tanakas quick return -- and relatively minor injuries -- is even more ...

Founder of S African Hindu political party succumbs to COVID-19

Jayraj Bachu, a founding member and national leader of South Africas only Hindu political party, has succumbed to COVID-19. He was 75. The Durban resident Bachu was cremated on Saturday.His son Umesh told the weekly Sunday Tribune that his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020