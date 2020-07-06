Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian court finds journalist guilty of justifying terrorism, fines her

She denied the charge and said she had been put on trial for doing her job. Authorities moved to prosecute Prokopyeva after she used a radio programme in late 2018 to discuss the case of a 17-year-old who blew himself up at the office of the Federal Security Service, the successor to the KGB, in the city of Arkhangelsk.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:45 IST
Russian court finds journalist guilty of justifying terrorism, fines her
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian court pronounced journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva guilty of justifying terrorism on Monday and fined her 500,000 roubles ($6,965), bringing an end to a trial that her supporters say is a sign of growing censorship. The state prosecutor had asked the court in the western city of Pskov to jail her for six years. She denied the charge and said she had been put on trial for doing her job.

Authorities moved to prosecute Prokopyeva after she used a radio programme in late 2018 to discuss the case of a 17-year-old who blew himself up at the office of the Federal Security Service, the successor to the KGB, in the city of Arkhangelsk.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Members of Tibetan government-in-exile celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

A celebratory event on the occasion of the 85th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was organised here on Monday by the members of Tibetan government-in-exile. Arya, spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, said th...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend rally to over four-month highs, currencies muted

Emerging-market stocks reached their highest in more than four months on Monday, extending gains into a fifth session as strong economic data spurred bets on a swift economic recovery. The MSCIs index of developing-world stocks rose 1.8 to ...

Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistans health minister Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest senior minister in the country to be hit by the deadly virus. Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minis...

Railways to install solar power plants on vacant lands on mega-scale

A new dawn ushers on Indian Railways as it endeavours to be self-reliant for its energy needs as directed by the Prime Minister and solarise railway stations by utilizing its vacant lands for Renewable Energy RE projects. The railway is com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020