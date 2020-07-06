COVID-19: Kerala Public Service Commission postpones interviews, service verification
Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed all interviews and service verifications which were scheduled to be held from July 7-10 at the offices in Ernakulam district in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:49 IST
Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed all interviews and service verifications which were scheduled to be held from July 7-10 at the offices in Ernakulam district in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Ernakulam regional office of Kerala Public Service Commission has issued a press release in this regard.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 5,429 COVID-19 cases in Kerala, out of which 2,230 are active while 3,174 have been cured or discharged. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Ernakulam district
- Kerala
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Pranayama makes respiratory system strong, helps in fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi on Yoga Day
COVID-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system, which gets strengthened by 'Pranayama' or breathing exercise: PM Modi in Yoga Day message.
Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'
Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases including 22 in Beijing
ISI's top officer in Balochistan dies of COVID-19