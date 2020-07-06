Left Menu
Robust rule of law a must before getting EU money, top official says

"The rule of law should be the condition for distribution of EU money," Very Jourova, a deputy head of the bloc's executive European Commission, said on Monday before talks among national justice ministers. She named a "functioning judiciary" and powerful mechanisms to fight corruption among the necessary requirements.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:30 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pexels

EU countries should only get money from the bloc's budget and the COVID-19 recovery fund if they have robust courts and safeguards against corruption, a top official said on Monday, a couched warning to Poland and Hungary, among others. The 27 national EU leaders meet next week in Brussels to haggle over nearly 2 trillion euros in their joint budget for 2021-27 and extra funds to help kickstart growth on the continent which is headed for its worst-ever economic downturn.

"The rule of law should be the condition for distribution of EU money," Very Jourova, a deputy head of the bloc's executive European Commission, said on Monday before talks among national justice ministers.

She named a "functioning judiciary" and powerful mechanisms to fight corruption among the necessary requirements. That comes as a warning to Poland and Hungary, which have fallen out with the EU over subduing their courts and judges to more government control, as well as Romania and Bulgaria, which remain dogged by graft and poverty years after joining the bloc.

"Stopping the money is something I would not like to see but we need to have in our legal order some guarantee that, if things go really wrong in a member state, then the taxpayers' money cannot be paid," Jourova said of EU funds, which are mostly derived from contributions from national budgets that are replenished by taxes. Under the latest proposal, the commission would recommend how to remedy any rule of law problems in any given country. It would require a majority of EU countries to block such a plan.

Deep divisions persist on the matter, however, as countries including Germany, France, Sweden and the Netherlands demand tough safeguards where Poland and Hungary stand accused of violating core values like the freedom of courts and media.

