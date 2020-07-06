UP Excise Dept recovers 12,317 litre of illegal liquor, arrests 21 people

The Excise Department in Uttar Pradesh has seized 12,317 litre of illegal liquor and registered 431 cases and arrested 21 people in this regard in the past four days. The department said that 48,875 kilogram of 'lahan' prepared to make liquor was also destroyed during the seizure.

As per the department, 21 people were arrested in connection with these cases. Further details are awaited. (ANI)