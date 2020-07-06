Manipur govt reallocates 3 portfolios to Dy CM Y Joykumar Singh
Manipur Government on Sunday reallocated three portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:48 IST
The state government has reallocated Finance, Science and Technology, and Economics and Statics portfolios to Singh, an MLA of National People's Party.
Last month, Singh had resigned from his ministerial post. (ANI)
