Left Menu
Development News Edition

German prosecutors arrest head of Wirecard's Dubai unit

Marsalek's whereabouts are unknown and his lawyer is declining requests for comment. Creditors will convene on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the fraud investigation, as well as planned asset sales with which insolvency administrator Michael Jaffe hopes to recoup at least a fraction of the money owed, people close to the matter said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:41 IST
German prosecutors arrest head of Wirecard's Dubai unit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German prosecutors said on Monday they had arrested the head of a Dubai-based subsidiary of Wirecard, widening the circle of suspects in a multi-billion-dollar fraud investigation into the collapse of the payments company. The Munich prosecutor's office said in a statement it had questioned the chief executive of Cardsystems Middle East FZ-LLC earlier in the day and arrested him on the basis of a warrant.

The executive had travelled from Dubai and turned himself in, prosecutors said, without naming him. Unless defendants are publicly well known, their identity can be protected under German law to avoid prejudicing legal proceedings. The arrest was made on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud, attempted fraud and aiding and abetting other crimes, prosecutors said. They said there was a risk that he would flee or tamper with evidence.

Wirecard filed for insolvency last month owing creditors 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) after disclosing a 1.9 billion euro hole in its accounts that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud. Investigative journalists and speculators had long highlighted Wirecard's reliance on an obscure trio of third-party acquiring partners - one of which was Cardsystems - to generate the bulk of its reported revenue and profit.

Wirecard's creditor committee was meanwhile set to convene for the first time on Tuesday, people close to the matter said. INVESTIGATION GATHERS PACE

The latest arrest came after police and public prosecutors raided Wirecard's headquarters in Munich and four properties in Germany and Austria last Wednesday as they widened their investigation. Prosecutors have said they are investigating Wirecard's Chief Financial Officer Alexander von Knoop and Chief Product Officer Susanne Steidl, in addition to former Chief Executive Markus Braun and chief operating officer Jan Marsalek.

Wirecard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment on behalf of von Knoop and Steidl. Braun has been released after posting 5 million euros bail. Marsalek's whereabouts are unknown and his lawyer is declining requests for comment.

Creditors will convene on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the fraud investigation, as well as planned asset sales with which insolvency administrator Michael Jaffe hopes to recoup at least a fraction of the money owed, people close to the matter said. One of the people said that Jaffe was likely to raise only about 400-500 million euros for Wirecard's assets, including about 100 million euros for its banking unit. That works out at at about 10% of the total they are owed.

Wirecard's lenders will be represented by ING and German regional bank LBBW, while bondholders will be represented by a law firm appointed by Cyrus Capital, people close to the matter said. Holders of other securities have named German law firm Tilp to the creditor committee, while employees will also be represented, the people said. The members of the creditor committee declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8842 euros)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Govt preparing scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that his ministry is preparing a scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women.We are making a scheme to provide 10 lakh women with solar charkha. Women c...

Nobody acted upon Slain DSP's letter against Chaubeypur SHO, says Sanjay Singh; Kanpur SSP says Probe is on

DSP Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter had written a letter to Kanpur SSP on March 14, alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur SHO and gangster Vikas Dubey, but nobody acted upon this information, said AAP le...

Macron reappoints finance, foreign ministers, in cabinet reshuffle

French President Emmanuel Macron kept his finance and foreign ministers unchanged in a government reshuffle on Monday that also saw him poach more politicians from past conservative governments and an ecologist for the environment ministry....

Kaepernick, Disney enter production deal

The production company of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and The Walt Disney Company have entered a partnership to tell stories that delve into social injustice, race and the drive for equity. ESPN, a Disney property, announced the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020