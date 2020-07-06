Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt issues notice to Apollo hospital for overcharging patient for COVID test

Karnataka government on Monday issued a notice to the Apollo Hospital for overcharging for a COVID-19 test and asked to submit an explanation for charging Rs 6,000 for the test.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:49 IST
Karnataka govt issues notice to Apollo hospital for overcharging patient for COVID test
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka government on Monday issued a notice to the Apollo Hospital for overcharging for a COVID-19 test and asked to submit an explanation for charging Rs 6,000 for the test. The government issued a notice and said that if there will be no reply in two days, action will be taken on them.

"With reference to the above subject, the total cost of COVID-19 testing per patient should not exceed Rs.4500. But it is seen that, in the bill raised by your hospital dated June 25, 2020 an amount of Rs 6000 is charged," the notice read. "This is a clear violation of Order (Ref 1), Circular (Ref 2) and Guidelines of ICMR. As per directions of Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, you are asked to provide an explanation to the same within 2 days of receipt of this notice. If no reply is received, action will be initiated as per the rules," the notice further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Govt preparing scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that his ministry is preparing a scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women.We are making a scheme to provide 10 lakh women with solar charkha. Women c...

Nobody acted upon Slain DSP's letter against Chaubeypur SHO, says Sanjay Singh; Kanpur SSP says Probe is on

DSP Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter had written a letter to Kanpur SSP on March 14, alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur SHO and gangster Vikas Dubey, but nobody acted upon this information, said AAP le...

Macron reappoints finance, foreign ministers, in cabinet reshuffle

French President Emmanuel Macron kept his finance and foreign ministers unchanged in a government reshuffle on Monday that also saw him poach more politicians from past conservative governments and an ecologist for the environment ministry....

Kaepernick, Disney enter production deal

The production company of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and The Walt Disney Company have entered a partnership to tell stories that delve into social injustice, race and the drive for equity. ESPN, a Disney property, announced the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020