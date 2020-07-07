Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farooq Lone, Zubair Ahmed Raza appointed members of J-K Public Service Commission

Farooq Lone and Zubair Ahmed Raza have been appointed as the new members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), officials said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-07-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 08:53 IST
Farooq Lone, Zubair Ahmed Raza appointed members of J-K Public Service Commission
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Farooq Lone and Zubair Ahmed Raza have been appointed as the new members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), officials said. "Farooq Lone and Zubair Ahmed Raza appointed as members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission," said Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Farooq Lone is a retired IAS while Zubair Ahmed Raza is the district Judge of Doda. Meanwhile, Veena Pandita was appointed as Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education for two more years. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh mark; deaths at 20,160

With a spike of 22,252 cases, Indias COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to ...

Sushmita Sen lauds 'Dil Bechara' trailer, pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

A day after the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajputs last film Dil Bechara was released, Sushmita Sen wrote an emotional note for the late actor. The 44-year-old star and former Miss Universe put out the poster of the film featuring Rajput and ...

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Vill...

Woman pleads guilty in scheme to offer information to Russia

A West Virginia woman who previously served in the Air Force planned to offer top-secret information from the National Security Agency to the Russian government, prosecutors said Monday in announcing her conviction in federal court. Elizabe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020