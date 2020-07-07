Farooq Lone, Zubair Ahmed Raza appointed members of J-K Public Service Commission

Farooq Lone and Zubair Ahmed Raza have been appointed as the new members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), officials said. "Farooq Lone and Zubair Ahmed Raza appointed as members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission," said Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Farooq Lone is a retired IAS while Zubair Ahmed Raza is the district Judge of Doda. Meanwhile, Veena Pandita was appointed as Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education for two more years. (ANI)