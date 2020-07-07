Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian police to summon Al Jazeera journalists over report on migrant arrests

Malaysian police on Tuesday said they will summon reporters of news broadcaster Al Jazeera for questioning over a documentary on the country's arrests of undocumented migrants, which authorities have accused of being an attempt to tarnish Malaysia's image.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-07-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 11:51 IST
Malaysian police to summon Al Jazeera journalists over report on migrant arrests
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysian police on Tuesday said they will summon reporters of news broadcaster Al Jazeera for questioning over a documentary on the country's arrests of undocumented migrants, which authorities have accused of being an attempt to tarnish Malaysia's image. "Locked up in Malaysia's Lockdown", produced by the Qatar-based station's 101 East news programme, focused on the plight of thousands of undocumented migrants detained during raids carried out in areas under tight coronavirus lockdowns.

The documentary, which aired last week, sparked an immediate backlash online while several officials decried the report as being inaccurate, misleading and unfair. The backlash comes amid concerns over crackdowns on press freedoms under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government, which came into power in March, as well as rising anger towards foreigners and refugees, who have been accused of spreading the coronavirus and burdening state resources.

Defence minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob this week called on Al Jazeera to apologise to Malaysians, and said allegations of racism and discrimination against undocumented migrants were untrue. Authorities had previously defended the arrests as necessary to uphold the law and stem the spread of the pandemic.

Police will call in Al Jazeera staff as part of a probe opened after several complaints filed against the documentary, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador told reporters on Tuesday. "It is the police's responsibility to investigate to see if there are any elements of sedition or wrongdoing," he said, according to a video of his comments posted by news portal Malaysia Gazette.

Spokespeople for Al Jazeera did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Separately on Tuesday, Malaysia's immigration department issued a search notice for a Bangladeshi national whose name, details and photos match those of a migrant worker interviewed in the documentary.

The investigation is the latest in a recent series of clampdowns against reporters and activists that rights groups say are aimed at stifling dissent. In May, a journalist from the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post was questioned by police over her reporting on the migrant arrests.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares take a breather, banks lead decline

European shares slipped on Tuesday as investors locked in gains following a rally in the previous session on Chinas move to prop up its market, with surging U.S. coronavirus cases also weighing on the mood.The pan-European STOXX 600 index s...

London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh

London-listed shares retreated on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a strong rally in the previous session, with a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases also weighing on sentiment. The export-laden FTSE 100 was down 0.9 after marking its ...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals abduct parents of policeman in Dantewada

Naxals have abducted parents of a policeman in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday. A group of ultras barged into the house of District Reserve Guard DRG constable Ajay Telam in Gumiyapal village on Monda...

US looking at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps: Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday local time confirmed that the White House is looking at banning the Chinese social media apps including TikTok. With respect to Chinese apps on peoples cell phones, I can assure you the United Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020