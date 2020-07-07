Left Menu
Naxals abduct parents of policeman in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Naxals have abducted parents of a policeman in Dantewada's Gumiyapal last night, the police said.

ANI | Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 07-07-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:20 IST
Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Naxals abducted parents of a policeman in Gumiyapal last night," said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.

Last week, one assistant constable lost his life after Naxals attacked the personnel at his residence in the Bijapur district's Jangla village. (ANI)

