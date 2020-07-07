Mumbai Police rescue minor girl after being kidnapped
Mumbai Police on Tuesday rescued a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped by a person known to her via her social media account.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:04 IST
Mumbai Police on Tuesday rescued a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped by a person known to her via her social media account. "A complaint was filed by the victim's family and after an investigation, we came to know the girl had been in contact with a man in the same area," Mumbai Police said.
Further investigation revealed that four persons had come to Mumbai from Madhya Pradesh to assist in the kidnapping, as per the state police. The police added that they have arrested all the accused persons from Rajasthan's Jhalawar and MP's Rajgarh. The vehicle used for kidnapping the victim has also been recovered, stated the police. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai Police
- Mumbai
- Rajgarh
- Rajasthan
- Jhalawar
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Two boys drown in sea off Marve beach
Chef Vikas Khanna organising food distribution drive for Mumbai's Dabbawalas, widows in Vrindavan
Mumbai, JUNE 22 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE .
COVID-19: Mumbai CA scorer Joshi is now frontline warrior
Mumbai: After 21 COVID-19 cases, Malabar Hill building sealed