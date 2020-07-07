Demolition of Telangana State Secretariat begins, BJP says 'Plan of secretariat looks like Mosque'

After High Court has given clearance on the construction of new secretariat on Monday, the Telangana State Government authorities started demolishing all the blocks in the secretariat from yesterday late night. The ruling TRS Government had decided to construct a new secretariat complex after demolishing the existing secretariat. The new secretariat will be constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore. In June 2019 Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had laid the Foundation stone for construction of a new secretariat.

Raja Singh MLA Goshamahal said that "Now the Telangana State Secretariat demolition has started, if we look at the plan of new secretariat it looks like a mosque or a Haj House. The Uttar Pradesh Haj House build during the Akhilesh Government and this secretariat plan is no different." He further added that the Telangana CM is called as eighth Nizam.

"The CM thinks to leave something as his remembrance, that is the reason you are demolishing a secretariat which could be used for 50 more years and spending hundreds of Crores. Here people are dying due to coronavirus. I remind the TS CM that the money does not belong to you but it is the people's money. No Hindu or Muslim but the plan should connect faith of every person," he added. Reacting to the demolition of Secretariat, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said, " Nero fiddled while Rome burned. As Telangana Secretariat is being demolished in Hyderabad to build a new one, which is highly undesired amid COVID which is strangling the state."

Meanwhile, Ponnam Prabhakar, Congress speaking about the demolition of Secretariat said, "When the whole world is fighting the coronavirus crisis, our Chief Minister is not seen anywhere, people of Telangana have started a new trend on social media, asking for 'where is KCR?'. Telangana state government has started to dismantle the secretariat since midnight." Prabhakar added, demolishing all the old structures is nothing more than a misuse of public funds.

"People of Telangana must understand that we have already borrowed two lakh 90 thousand crores, and again we are borrowing which is not correct," Prabhakar added. Krishank, TRS Official Spokesperson said, "Unfortunately, the BJP is trying to politicize the entire issue, forgetting the fact that Government of India is continuing with its whopping Rupees Twenty Thousand Crore project, in which a new Parliament building is being constructed. It is the vision of Prime Minister of India that is shared with the nation over the continuous economic activity and State Government's administration to be functional after a series of lockdowns in a part of unlocking of India, which the Prime Minister has shared."

"Today the Government of India is also continuing to face the COVID battle and also implementing welfare schemes for people. So politicking by the BJP and any other opposition party is uncalled for and has to be condemned", he added.