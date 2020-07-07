Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demolition of Telangana State Secretariat begins, BJP says 'Plan of secretariat looks like Mosque'

After High Court has given clearance on the construction of new secretariat on Monday, the Telangana State Government authorities started demolishing all the blocks in the secretariat from yesterday late night.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:39 IST
Demolition of Telangana State Secretariat begins, BJP says 'Plan of secretariat looks like Mosque'
Raja Singh MLA Goshamahal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After High Court has given clearance on the construction of new secretariat on Monday, the Telangana State Government authorities started demolishing all the blocks in the secretariat from yesterday late night. The ruling TRS Government had decided to construct a new secretariat complex after demolishing the existing secretariat. The new secretariat will be constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore. In June 2019 Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had laid the Foundation stone for construction of a new secretariat.

Raja Singh MLA Goshamahal said that "Now the Telangana State Secretariat demolition has started, if we look at the plan of new secretariat it looks like a mosque or a Haj House. The Uttar Pradesh Haj House build during the Akhilesh Government and this secretariat plan is no different." He further added that the Telangana CM is called as eighth Nizam.

"The CM thinks to leave something as his remembrance, that is the reason you are demolishing a secretariat which could be used for 50 more years and spending hundreds of Crores. Here people are dying due to coronavirus. I remind the TS CM that the money does not belong to you but it is the people's money. No Hindu or Muslim but the plan should connect faith of every person," he added. Reacting to the demolition of Secretariat, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said, " Nero fiddled while Rome burned. As Telangana Secretariat is being demolished in Hyderabad to build a new one, which is highly undesired amid COVID which is strangling the state."

Meanwhile, Ponnam Prabhakar, Congress speaking about the demolition of Secretariat said, "When the whole world is fighting the coronavirus crisis, our Chief Minister is not seen anywhere, people of Telangana have started a new trend on social media, asking for 'where is KCR?'. Telangana state government has started to dismantle the secretariat since midnight." Prabhakar added, demolishing all the old structures is nothing more than a misuse of public funds.

"People of Telangana must understand that we have already borrowed two lakh 90 thousand crores, and again we are borrowing which is not correct," Prabhakar added. Krishank, TRS Official Spokesperson said, "Unfortunately, the BJP is trying to politicize the entire issue, forgetting the fact that Government of India is continuing with its whopping Rupees Twenty Thousand Crore project, in which a new Parliament building is being constructed. It is the vision of Prime Minister of India that is shared with the nation over the continuous economic activity and State Government's administration to be functional after a series of lockdowns in a part of unlocking of India, which the Prime Minister has shared."

"Today the Government of India is also continuing to face the COVID battle and also implementing welfare schemes for people. So politicking by the BJP and any other opposition party is uncalled for and has to be condemned", he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress demands CBI probe in Kerala gold smuggling case

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran on Tuesday demanded a CBI investigation in the gold smuggling case, saying that role of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should also be probed. The case should b...

Climate battles are moving into the courtroom, and lawyers are getting creative

Climate change may be having its day in court. With the slow pace of international climate negotiations, lawyers from Switzerland to San Francisco are increasingly filing lawsuits demanding action.And they are getting creative -- using new ...

ICC CEO lauds ECB's efforts in organising landmark series against West Indies

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has lauded England and Wales Cricket Board ECB for its efforts in creating a bio-secure environment for the Test series against West Indies beginning on Wednesday. International cricket will return after 117...

J&K admin decides to reopen parks, gardens

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that all the parks and gardens in the union territory will be thrown open to the public from Wednesday. Advisor to the J-K Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan made the announcement on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020