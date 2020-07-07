Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence case: Tussle over representing police continues in high court

The tussle over representing Delhi Police continued in the High Court on Tuesday after it allowed Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) to file a status report on a plea by former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, who is booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to northeast Delhi violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:51 IST
Delhi violence case: Tussle over representing police continues in high court
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The tussle over representing Delhi Police continued in the High Court on Tuesday after it allowed Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) to file a status report on a plea by former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, who is booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to northeast Delhi violence. The High Court directed that the status report in the matter be filed within four days.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who was hearing the matter through video conferencing, directed Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra to file a status report observing that a legal issue has arisen in this case. The matter is slated to come up for hearing before the court on July 15.

Ishrat Jahan, who was arrested on February 26, has challenged an order of a trial court that granted the extension of time for completing the investigation by 60 more days in the case against her related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year. According to the FIR and investigation agency, Jahan was allegedly trying to incite people during the violence that took place in northeast Delhi in February this year by giving out provocative speeches during the protests against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

At the outset, Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra objected to the status report being filed by advocate Amit Mahajan, who said he has been appointed as a special counsel by the Lieutenant Governor to represent Delhi Police in the case. Delhi Police had on Monday strongly opposed Ishrat Jahan's plea challenging the trial court.

Mehra said he has been appointed as the standing counsel by the full court of Delhi High Court and every status report or document filed on behalf of the prosecution has to be routed through his office. He also said that the status report filed in Jahan's case should have been routed through his office, which was not done.

Objecting to this, Mahajan said there is no procedure in law or any Act that the status report has to be routed through the office of standing counsel (criminal). Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court while hearing another case had fumed over the tussle over the representation of Delhi Police in cases related to the northeast Delhi violence. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana on Tuesday began razing the old secretariat building here, which has stood the test of time and witnessed the rise and fall of several governments, to construct a new complex. The move ...

Death toll from flooding in Japan reaches 55, dozen missing

Soldiers used boats to rescue residents as floodwaters flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by heavy rains that were expanding across the region on Tuesday. At least 55 people have died and a dozen remain missing. Pounding rai...

Egypt charges student with sex crimes in case that stoked debate

Egypts public prosecutor has charged a university student with indecent assault of at least three women, including one who was a minor at the time, in a case prompted by a social media campaign that opened up a rare public debate on sex cri...

Oversight of various govt departments contributed to gas leak tragedy: HPC

Oversight of various government departments, primarily the directorate of factories, also contributed to the May 7 styrene vapour leak in LG Polymers unit at Visakhapatnam that left 12 dead, the high powered committee that probed the mishap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020