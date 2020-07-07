Don't allow new industry till facilities for disposal of waste ensured: NGT

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution control boards to ensure that no permit is given to any new industry which generates hazardous effluents till facilities for disposal of such waste are made available. The green panel directed CPCB to enforce its directions for recovery of compensation for the continuing damage to the environment as per 'Polluter Pays' principle. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked CPCB to set up a system to cross verify the status of hazardous waste generating industries and also direct state pollution control boards to impose environmental compensation against delinquent industries.

"CPCB and pollution control boards may not permit any new industry having potential to generate hazardous waste till facilities for disposal of such waste are ensured," the bench said. The tribunal directed all the states and union territories to furnish their compliance reports by October 31, 2020 to the CPCB. "Chief Secretaries of the States at the State level and the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the CPCB at the national level may monitor compliance. Further action taken report in the matter be furnished by CPCB after four months," the bench said.

The NGT had earlier directed all the states to file a detailed response about the agencies authorised to collect, transport, dispose of the hazardous waste as per the Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules. The tribunal had issued the order earlier expanding the scope of the petition filed by Ghaziabad resident Rajiv Narayan and others.

It also included the issue of hazardous waste in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and the NCT of Delhi..