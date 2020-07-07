69 more BSF personnel test positive for Covid-19

A total of 69 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 24 hours while 29 recovered.

According to the official data, the total number of positive cases in the force stands at 1,454, including 852 recovered and 595 active cases.

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160.Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)