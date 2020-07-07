YSRCP MLA RK Roja drives the newly introduced '108' ambulance in Chittoor

Former Telugu actress and MLA from Nagari constituency, RK Roja on Tuesday drove the newly introduced '108' ambulance in Putturu town of Chittoor district.

The ambulances allotted to Chittoor district reached today. Nagari Assembly constituency MLA RK Roja has inaugurated the ambulances allotted to her constituency in Puttur town.

Andhra Pradesh government has launched a fleet of 1,088 ambulances on July 1. Ambulances with call centre numbers 108 and 104 are sent to all mandals in the state. The ambulances are equipped with basic as well as advanced life-supporting systems. Apart from this, 26 neo natal ambulances are also introduced, two each for a district.(ANI)