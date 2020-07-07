Kanpur Encounter: UP Minister hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of slain constable

Uttar Pradesh Minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri on Tuesday met the family members of constable Sultan Singh, who lost his life along with 7 other policemen in Kanpur encounter case in which history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, along with his gang had ambushed policemen in Bikaru village. The Minister handed over Rs 1 crore to the family of Sultan Singh.

Constable Sultan Singh was a resident of Bhojla village of Jhansi district. Wife of the slain constable, Urmila said, "We want perpetrators to be brought to justice. Suspending SHO Vinay Tiwari is not sufficient, police need to arrest all the culprits. " Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter.

The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu. Even after 80 hours, the UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident. (ANI)