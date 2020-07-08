Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia detains ex-journalist accused of passing secrets to West

Russian security forces on Tuesday detained a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia's space agency and accused him of treason, saying he had passed military secrets to the Czech Republic. Footage released by the FSB security service showed Ivan Safronov being detained outside his Moscow flat by armed agents who searched him before putting him into a van.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 02:26 IST
Russia detains ex-journalist accused of passing secrets to West

Russian security forces on Tuesday detained a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia's space agency and accused him of treason, saying he had passed military secrets to the Czech Republic.

Footage released by the FSB security service showed Ivan Safronov being detained outside his Moscow flat by armed agents who searched him before putting him into a van. He could later be heard saying "I'm not guilty" as masked agents led him past reporters to a court hearing that was closed to the public.

The court ruled he be held in pre-trial detention for two months until Sept. 6. His lawyers said they would appeal. Safronov, who committed his alleged crime when working as a journalist covering military affairs for the Kommersant newspaper, faces up to two decades in jail if found guilty. His trial is expected to be closed.

It is the first time in nearly two decades that a journalist has been accused of treason in Russia, said Ivan Pavlov, one of Safronov's lawyers. Pavlov said investigators alleged that Safronov had passed secrets to the Czech Republic via the internet in 2017.

The information concerned Russian arms deliveries to the Middle East and Africa, Pavlov cited investigators as saying, saying the secrets were later passed to Washington. TASS reported last year that prosecutors wanted to bring a case against Kommersant for disclosing a state secret.

Russian news portal The Bell said then that an article which Safronov had worked on had disappeared from Kommersant's site. It said Egypt had agreed to buy Russian Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets. Washington threatened Egypt with sanctions if the deal went through.

Safronov's detention has raised fears among journalists of a new wave of repression. Staff at Kommersant said in an editorial that the allegations looked absurd because he was a real patriot. Some of Safronov's former colleagues and friends protested outside FSB headquarters before being detained.

The FSB had earlier issued a statement accusing Safronov of working for an unnamed NATO foreign intelligence service and of handing over "state secrets and information about military-technical cooperation and about the defence and security of the Russian Federation." (Additional reporting by Alexander Marrow, Maxim Rodionov, Anton Zverev and Alexander Reshetnikov Editing by Giles Elgood, Gareth Jones, Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says received reports of U.S. formal withdrawal

The World Health Organization has received reports that the United States formally notified the U.N. Secretary General of its withdrawal from the WHO, it said on Tuesday, but has no further information at this stage.We have received reports...

Disney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday

Walt Disney Co will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.Floridas coronavirus cases have soared in the last...

UK would leave the EU on Australia terms if no deal reached, Johnson tells Merkel

Britain is prepared to leave the European Union on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germanys Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday. On the fu...

Malaysian palm oil giant hit with forced labour allegations

An anti-trafficking organization has filed a petition to ban the importation of palm oil produced by one of the worlds largest suppliers, saying it found evidence of child and forced labour on plantations that supply American food and cosme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020