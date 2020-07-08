Govt targeting Priyanka Gandhi as she is strongest opponent: Ajay Maken
Slamming Centre over eviction notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday said that the government is targeting her as she is the strongest opponent member and raising her voice on the important issues.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 04:00 IST
Slamming Centre over eviction notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday said that the government is targeting her as she is the strongest opponent member and raising her voice on the important issues. "Many people in Delhi have Z+ security so will you ask all of them to vacate the house? Why only Priyanka Gandhi is being targeted? She is only being targeted because she is the general secretary of All India Congress Committee and the strong voice of opposition," Maken told ANI.
"Whosoever will play the role of strong opposition voice, then those people will be targeted and will be forced to vacate their house. The government is trying hard to target Priyanka and her family during this pandemic," he said. The Congress leader said that the government advising people to stay at home but asking Priyanka to vacate her government accommodation within a month.
"Shifting home is not the job of two-person, many people have to be involved in this process and the government want Priyanka Gandhi to get into such situation during this time," he added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Ajay Maken
- Congress
- All India Congress Committee
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Agra administration denies Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's claim on deaths of COVID-19 patients
UP govt wasting its time by threatening me through various depts: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Will only publicity provide employment? Priyanka Gandhi asks UP govt
Why unarmed soldiers were sent to face Chinese soldiers: Priyanka Gandhi asks PM Modi
Kanpur shelter home post: UP child rights panel notice to Priyanka Gandhi