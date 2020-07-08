Odisha Police nabs murder accused with brown sugar worth Rs 3.5 cr

Special Squad of Odisha Police on Wednesday seized brown sugar weighing 3.602 kg worth around Rs 3.5 crore from a murder accused at Jatni bypass, informed Central Range DIG Ashish Singh. Singh informed that the criminal was involved in a murder case at Dadhimachhagadia in Khurda, Odisha, on June 15.

"Special Squad of Odisha Police seized brown sugar weighing 3.602 kg and worth around Rs 3.5 crore from a murder accused at Jatni bypass. The criminal was involved in a murder case at Dadhimachhagadia in Khurda on June 15," stated Singh. According to a release the seized items include 3.602 kg brown sugar in a polythene carry bag, one electric sealing machine, one pistol, two numbers of electronic weighing machines, one mobile, Rs 16,500 in cash and one bike and 55 numbers of white transparent empty polythene bags.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)