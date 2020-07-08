SC asks SG Tushar Mehta to look into plea seeking action against illegal ashrams

Left Menu
The Supreme Court Wednesday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into a plea seeking action against illegal ashrams run by bogus ‘Babas’ across the country and rescuing women from jail-like conditions in ‘Adhyatimik Vidyalaya’ at Rohini here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:07 IST
The Supreme Court Wednesday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into a plea seeking action against illegal ashrams run by bogus ‘Babas’ across the country and rescuing women from jail-like conditions in ‘Adhyatimik Vidyalaya’ at Rohini here. "Look into this, what can be done. This gives a bad name to everyone," the top court told Mehta. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna asked the copy of the petition to be served to Mehta and posted the matter after two weeks

The plea filed by one Dumpala Ramreddy claimed in his petition that his daughter, a post-doctoral scholar from Iowa State University, USA, has been living in a jail-like condition from July 2015 in ‘Adhyatmika Vidyalaya’, founded allegedly by a rape accused. He said the founder of the ashram has been declared as absconding for about three years and a Joint Committee formed by the Delhi High Court had submitted a report giving details of the pathetic conditions prevailing in the ashram run by Veerendar Dev Dixit. The plea said the apex body of sages -- 'Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad’ -- has declared a list of 17 fake ‘babas’ in the country which include the name of Veerendar Dev Dixit

Ramreddy, apperaring in person, sought rescuing of his daughter along with about 170 women inmates from Adhyatmika Vidyalaya as it was done in the case of inmates of jails across the country. “Take stringent action on 17 illegal Ashrams in India run by “bogus Babas”...”, his plea said, adding, that hundreds/thousands of disciples are residing in 17 fake ashrams in the country and national capital and his daughter is one among such persons trapped by these fake ‘babas’. “That due to inaction of the Respondents and government authorities, fake ‘Babas’ are running the ashrams and trapping the innocent people particularly women. "Thousands of women have been forced to stay in the ashrams and they were given drugs and narcotics so that they will not leave the place,” he alleged in his plea.

