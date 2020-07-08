Legal trouble for makers of movie 'Sadak 2'

Left Menu
In his complaint, Pandey said in the film poster, the Mount Kailash has been shown below the names of the movie, director, producer and actor. This is disgusting as their names and the film's name have got more importance than the pious mountain, the advocate said in the complaint, claiming that it hurt feelings of the Hindu community.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:38 IST
A complaint has been filed in a Maharajganj court against filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt and actor Alia Bhatt for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Hindu community through a poster of their movie “Sadak 2”. The complaint has been filed by advocate Vinay Pandey over the placement of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the film’s poster. The complaint has been lodged under IPC Sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Judicial Magistrate Saurabh Pandey has fixed September 8 as the date of hearing in the case. In his complaint, Pandey said in the film poster, the Mount Kailash has been shown below the names of the movie, director, producer and actor. This is disgusting as their names and the film's name have got more importance than the pious mountain, the advocate said in the complaint, claiming that it hurt feelings of the Hindu community.

