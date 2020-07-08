Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh to observe nationwide 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah' from July 24-30

Left Menu
Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the RSS-affiliate trade union, will observe a week-long nationwide protest against the problems of the workforce at the national, state, industry and local level.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the RSS-affiliate trade union, will observe a week-long nationwide protest against the problems of the workforce at the national, state, industry and local level. According to BMS statement, "Sarkar Jagao Saptah" from July 24 to July 30 will be held countrywide to raise demands of industries at all level.

The demonstration is aimed at mounting pressure on the Central government to withdraw some of its recent announcements, which were "taken in the name of reforms", it said. The decision to hold protest was taken after the virtual meeting of national office bearers of BMS on July 7, which was presided over by party's national president CK Saji Narayanan and convened by General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay.

The statement issued by the BMS stressed that sector-wise demonstrations will be held at state capitals, district headquarters, tehsil/block centres and also in all big industrial estates throughout the week. The BMS has also congratulated coal federations who were involved in the recent coal sector strike, observing that 95 per cent activities in the coal sector had affected due to the strike. "BMS strongly feels that the success of coal strike will have an outstanding impact on the entire public sector and government sector employees and its demands," the NMS said in a statement.

The BMS has five major burning issues - firstly, problems of unorganised sector workers particularly migrant workers; secondly, they are unhappy with non-payment of workers' wages and thirdly, they are concerned about the job loss issue. Their fourth demand is the suspension of labour laws and increased working hours in many states and the most important demand is unbridled privatisation by selling PSU's and also through corporatisation of defence and railway production units, the statement read.

It has been decided that each industry-level federation and state units will highlight the problems related to their respective fields during the week-long protest. Under "Sarkar Jagao Saptah", BMS activists will contact grassroots level workers/employees of each sector and educate them about the Central as well as state governments' latest policies and their severe impact on labour. It will also expose the anti-workers ordinances brought by four state governments and increasing of working hours from 8 to 12 hours by 12 state governments. Each day workers belonging to one particular sector will conduct processions and street-corner meeting, public meeting and hall meetings.

The BMS has strictly asked its members to follow all Covid-19 norms during their protest. (ANI)

