17 ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19, active tally at 166

As many as 17 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the force to 166, an official said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the data, 282 personnel have recovered from the disease to date.

India has reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

