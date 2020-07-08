15th Finance Commission holds virtual conference to discuss Union's revenue projections
Updated: 08-07-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:18 IST
The 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday held a virtual meeting to discuss the Union's revenue projections in-depth.
The meeting was headed by Chairman NK Singh with Finance and Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody and CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar.
"15th Finance Commission, led by Chairman NK Singh held a virtual conference with Finance and Revenue Secy Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody and CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar. The meeting was held to discuss the Union's revenue projections in-depth," Finance Commission of India tweeted. (ANI)
