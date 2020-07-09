Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican labor activist fights ban from labor court, cites USMCA protections

Mexican labor lawyer Susana Prieto on Wednesday said she appealed a court order banning her from a labor court in the northern state of Tamaulipas, arguing it violates a new trade deal by stopping her from fighting for workers' rights. The 2-1/2 year ban from the Special Local Board No. 6 for Conciliation and Arbitration in Matamoros, a border city with dozens of factories in the U.S.-Mexico supply chain, was a condition of Prieto's release last week after the activist spent nearly a month in jail on charges tied to a labor protest.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 03:31 IST
Mexican labor activist fights ban from labor court, cites USMCA protections

Mexican labor lawyer Susana Prieto on Wednesday said she appealed a court order banning her from a labor court in the northern state of Tamaulipas, arguing it violates a new trade deal by stopping her from fighting for workers' rights.

The 2-1/2 year ban from the Special Local Board No. 6 for Conciliation and Arbitration in Matamoros, a border city with dozens of factories in the U.S.-Mexico supply chain, was a condition of Prieto's release last week after the activist spent nearly a month in jail on charges tied to a labor protest. Prieto said she represents 1,000 factory workers in cases under review at the board.

Her detention prompted U.S. union leaders and Democratic lawmakers to call for Prieto's release, citing the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that aims to improve union independence and worker rights in Mexico. "These workers have been left without their defender," Prieto, the founder of an independent union, told a news conference.

Prieto has also said a judge prohibited her from re-entering the state except for court hearings, while a statement from the Tamaulipas prosecutor's office said only that she could no longer visit the labor board, without detailing a wider ban. A spokesman for the prosecutor did not immediately reply to a request from Reuters to review the judge's comments.

Workers from Tridonex, a unit of U.S. auto parts firm Cardone Industries, Inc., had protested outside the same labor board in March, demanding new, better representation. Tamaulipas authorities accused Prieto of organizing the group, which they said was violent, charging her with having committed crimes against officials.

Prieto denies the charges. Her lawyers filed an appeal on Monday seeking to overturn the court's order.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to America's schools: Reopen or may lose federal funds

Determined to reopen Americas schools despite coronavirus worries, President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to hold back federal money if school districts dont bring their students back in the fall. He complained that his own public h...

Argentina posts record 3,604 daily COVID-19 cases

Argentina posted a daily record of 3,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the South American country grapples with rising infections that are threatening its early success in stalling the spread of the virus. The sharp rise, the first time da...

Russia fails at U.N. in bid to cut Turkey border aid access to Syria

A Russian bid to halve access for humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey to just one border crossing failed at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, garnering just four votes in favor from the 15-member body. Russia an...

Foreign ministers of Five Eyes group nations discuss HK situation on Wednesday call-official

Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group discussed the situation in Hong Kong during a conference call on Wednesday, a Canadian government official told Reuters.The official did not give any more details. The Five Eye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020