Foreign ministers of Five Eyes group nations discuss HK situation on Wednesday call-official

Foreign ministers of Five Eyes group nations discuss HK situation on Wednesday call-officialReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 09-07-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 04:23 IST
Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group discussed the situation in Hong Kong during a conference call on Wednesday, a Canadian government official told Reuters.
The official did not give any more details. The Five Eyes groups Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Canadian
- United States
- Britain
- Australia
- New Zealand
- COVID-19