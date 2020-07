Man accused of kidnapping, killing boy denied bail in UP

A court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a nine-year-old boy in neighbouring Shamli district in 2014. Additional District Sessions Judge Chhote Lal Yadav dismissed the bail application of the accused, Vipin Kumar.

According to government lawyer Omprakash Upadhyay, the boy, Anas, was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh in Thanabhawan town on December 13, 2014. The accused allegedly killed the minor when the ransom was not paid.

The bail plea was filed on the behalf of the accused, Kumar, who has been languishing in jail since 2014..