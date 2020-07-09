HC asks UP Vidhan Parishad chairman to decide on Siddiqui’s disqualification in 15 days

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman to deliver his verdict on a BSP plea seeking disqualification of MLC Nasimuddin Siddiqui from the Upper House within 15 days. A Lucknow bench of the high court also cautioned the legislative body chairman that if he fails to deliver his verdict within the stipulated period, it would be constrained to consider the request by the Bahujan Samaj Party to grant interim relief to it in the matter.

A bench of justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh gave the directions on a BSP plea that alleged inordinate delay in the verdict by the UP Vidhan Parishad’s chairman. It was alleged in the petition to the court that Nasimuddin Siddiqui was elected as an MLC on the BSP ticket on January 23, 2015, but he left the party and joined Congress on February 22, 2018.

Accordingly, the BSP had moved the office of UP legislative council chairman, seeking Siddiqui’s disqualification as a member of the state Upper House under the provisions of the anti-defection law. The petitioner also said the chairman has failed to deliver the verdict on its plea despite having reserved his judgement on May 29, 2019, itself after completing the hearing.

Arguing for the petitioner, senior advocate Satish Chandra Mishra, assisted by advocate Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, pointed out that the Supreme Court has already settled it disqualification pleas must be decided within three months of its filing. “In the matter, the chairman reserved his verdict on May 29, 2019, but has not delivered the judgment till date for no lawful reason,” argued Mishra.