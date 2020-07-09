Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custodyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 23:43 IST
Michaell Cohen, the former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.
Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible coronavirus exposure. He was serving a three-year sentence for his role in hush money payments.
