Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. civil rights groups protest 'out-of-touch' Justice Department police commission

Its mission statement did not mention racial disparities in criminal justice or address excessive use of force by police, and unlike a similar Obama administration commission, its members represent only federal, state and local law enforcement, with no civil rights advocates, defense attorneys or even big-city police departments taking part. Civil rights leaders told Reuters they only received invitations to testify after the NAACP Legal Defense Fund sued the commission in April, contending it was violating federal open-meeting laws and lacked diverse viewpoints.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:33 IST
U.S. civil rights groups protest 'out-of-touch' Justice Department police commission

Prominent U.S. civil rights groups are refusing to appear before a Justice Department law enforcement commission set up to recommend ways to increase respect for police and reduce crime, calling it out of touch with public anger over policing.

The Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice was established in January, before the latest wave of mass protests over police use of force against Black Americans set off by the May killing of George Floyd. Its mission statement did not mention racial disparities in criminal justice or address excessive use of force by police, and unlike a similar Obama administration commission, its members represent only federal, state and local law enforcement, with no civil rights advocates, defense attorneys or even big-city police departments taking part.

Civil rights leaders told Reuters they only received invitations to testify after the NAACP Legal Defense Fund sued the commission in April, contending it was violating federal open-meeting laws and lacked diverse viewpoints. That case is pending, and the Justice Department has asked a federal judge to have it dismissed. "It is so completely out of touch with what is happening," said Kanya Bennett, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.

After the protests over Floyd's death began, the commission held some hearings about the excessive use of force and community policing, but they were announced with little advanced warning and were closed to the public. President Donald Trump has struck a strict "law-and-order" tone in his response to the protests. A Justice Department spokeswoman said the commission would be addressing the issues outlined in a police reform executive order signed by Trump in June including "accreditation and how to assist law enforcement and communities in their response to homelessness, addiction and mental health."

The commission is expected to release a report in October offering recommendations for decreasing crime, addressing mental health and homelessness issues, and promoting respect for police officers. 'SHAM COMMISSION'

U.S. civil rights groups including the ACLU have refused to attend the hearings, submitting only written testimony. "The ACLU is not going to participate in a sham commission that was formed for the sole purpose of promoting a 'blue lives matter' narrative," Bennett said.

Commission Chairman Phil Keith said at a June meeting that of the nearly 30 civil rights and other advocacy groups invited to testify, only a handful accepted, including the North Carolina-based Racial Equity Institute and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL). Deena Hayes-Greene, a co-founder of the Racial Equity Institute, said she learned other groups had declined invitations at the meeting she attended. Norman Reimer, executive director of the NACDL, said he was cynical about the commission but thought it was important to express his group's views.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund said it had not received an invitation to participate. The commission "fails to consider ... the long and fraught history of police community relations, especially in Black and brown communities and the nexus between unconstitutional policing and the violations of civil rights," said Sakira Cook, director of the justice reform program with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MSDE lanches ASEEM portal to help skilled people find livelihood opportunities

In an endeavour to improve the information flow and bridge the demand-supply gap in the skilled workforce market, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE today launched Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping ASE...

Perez fastest in 1st practice for F1 Styrian GP in Austria

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez posted the fastest time in the first practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix on Friday. He was .096 seconds quicker than Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and .222 ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, ...

Entransys Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to Increase Adoption of Smart City Solutions

- Entransys Brings Innovative AI, IoT and Mobility-based Cloud Platform Solutions to Support Smart Cities HYDERABAD, India, July 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Entransys, an AI, IoT and mobility-based smart solutions company, today announced that ...

Britain's coronavirus quarantine rules end for many destinations

Quarantine measures for those travelling to Britain from around 70 countries and overseas territories, including France and Italy, no longer apply from Friday in a boost to the ailing aviation and travel industries hit by COVID-19.Those arr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020