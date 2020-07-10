Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA to investigate terror links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the Kerala gold smuggling case on Friday. The FIR was registered against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three persons allegedly involved in the case.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:51 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA to investigate terror links
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the Kerala gold smuggling case on Friday. The FIR was registered against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three persons allegedly involved in the case. The NIA has charged them with offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the NIA to conduct a probe.

The Sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act deal with raising funds for terrorist activities and conspiracies. The NIA will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. According to the NIA, the money from the smuggled gold may be meant for terrorist activities.

On July 5, 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore concealed in diplomatic consignment was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department. Sarith Kumar, an accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested on July 6 and remanded to 14 days.

Swapna Suresh is on the run after the gold was seized from the airport. Suresh was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), which comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister. Swapna was ousted after being named an accused in the case.

The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have also launched an investigation in the case to find out who sent the cargo containing gold to the address of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The Embassy said the culprits have not only committed a major crime but also "sought to tarnish the reputation of the UAE mission in India" and they will not be spared. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

4 cops injured in attempt to avert clash, one held

Four policemen have been injured in an attack by a man with an iron rod in Dakshina Kannada district, sources said on Friday. The attack took place on Thursday night when the four, including a sub-inspector, reached Melkar in Bantwal taluk ...

Pondy CM raises concern over Bedi's 'style of functioning' with Centre

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday raised with the Union Home Ministry concerns over the negative stand adopted by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi against his government decisions on various issues during the current COVID-19 pandemi...

Hry to soon launch e-Sachivalaya for allowing virtual meets between public, govt functionaries

The Haryana government is all set to launch e-Sachivalaya system which can be used to seek appointment for meeting ministers and officers virtually, an official statement said. Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora informed the system will a...

Chirag says holding Bihar polls during pandemic will put people at risk, JD(U) differs

BJP ally LJP on Friday joined the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in expressing concern over holding the Bihar assembly polls amid a spread of COVID-19 cases, with its president Chirag Paswan saying it will put people at risk and may result...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020