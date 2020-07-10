Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Locals stage protest in Thiruvananthapuram's Poonthura area where commandos have been deployed

People staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram's Poonthura area where commandos have been deployed following the detection of "super spreaders" of COVID-19.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:43 IST
COVID-19: Locals stage protest in Thiruvananthapuram's Poonthura area where commandos have been deployed
Visual from the site . Image Credit: ANI

People staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram's Poonthura area where commandos have been deployed following the detection of "super spreaders" of COVID-19. The protestors allege that COVID-19 patients from the area are not getting proper treatment.

People are demanding more care for COVID patients from Poonthura admitted to three hospitals here. They have also raised concern over the rapid test results if the test results are reliable. A team of 25 commandos was deployed in Poonthura on Wednesday after 119 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the 600 samples tested in five days.

The coastal belt of Poonthura is becoming a major hotspot of coronavirus with the recent outbreak. State Police Chief Loknath Behara said that the Coast Guard, Coastal Security, and Marine Enforcement have been instructed to prevent the boats from fishing in Poonthura to Tamil Nadu and vice versa.

"The coastal belt of Poonthura was instructed to implement a very strict triple lockdown. SAP Commandant-in-Charge L. Solomon will lead 25 member commandos for special duty in the coastal region," the DGP said. He added that Deputy Commissioner Divya V Gopinath and Assistant Commissioner Aishwarya Dongre will lead the police operations in Poonthura. ADGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will oversee the operations.

Police in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu will ensure that no one crosses the border from Thiruvananthapuram to Kanyakumari or the other way around. State Police Chief Loknath Behra spoke to Tamil Nadu DGP JK Tripathi over the phone on the issue. Against the backdrop of the outbreak of the coronavirus cases, a high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, which was attended by Chief Secretary, the Health Secretary, the Police Chief and the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram.

In the meeting, it was decided to strictly prevent people from reaching Poonthura from outside. Coastal police have been advised to stop people from reaching Poonthura by sea and the borders will be sealed. The district administration will provide all necessary assistance to the people of the region. The total number of positive cases in Kerala stands at 6534 so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UNESCO says World Heritage Committee to review Hagia Sophia

UNESCO said on Friday its World Heritage Committee would review Hagia Sophias status after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared the ancient monument in Istanbul a mosque again.Erdogan made the announcement shortly after a top court rul...

Shops to stay closed till July 13, home delivery of essentials allowed: Noida DM

All shops, offices, commercial establishments, including shopping malls, shall remain closed till July 13 across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday. The administration also warned that a fine of Rs...

Welsh government allows recreational cricket from July 13

The Welsh Government has given its permission for recreational cricket in Wales to return from July 13, Cricket Wales announced on Friday. Cricket Wales welcomes the First Ministers announcement at lunchtime today, Friday 10th July, which s...

Formula 1 adds Mugello and Sochi to its revised 2020 calendar

Formula 1 one Friday announced the addition of Mugello and Sochi in its revised 2020 race calendar. Italys spectacular Mugello circuit will host a Grand Prix for the very first time in September, as Formula 1 announced the Tuscan Grand Prix...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020