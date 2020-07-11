U.S. judge blocks federal execution over victims' family coronavirus fears

A U.S. federal judge has issued an injunction stopping what would have been the first execution of a federal prisoner in 17 years from being carried out on Monday, after the victims' family sued, saying they feared that attending could expose them to COVID-19. Daniel Lewis Lee was convicted of killing three members of an Arkansas family in 1996, but some relatives of his victims opposed him receiving the death sentence.

The relatives said they had a right to attend the execution if it took place, but sued the Department of Justice in the U.S. district court in Indianapolis to block the execution until the coronavirus pandemic has passed. Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson on Friday ruled that the Justice Department must delay the execution until it can show it is observing the right of the victims' relatives to attend without a risk to their health.

Attorney General William Barr announced last July that the Justice Department would resume carrying out executions of some of the 62 inmates on federal death row. He originally scheduled five executions for last December, but was ordered to delay them by a federal judge in Washington while long-running lawsuits challenging the government's lethal-injection protocol played out.

An appeals court overturned that injunction in April, and Barr announced new execution dates for July and August of four inmates, all men convicted murdering children: Lee, Wesley Purkey, Dustin Honken and Keith Nelson. Lee's execution had been scheduled for Monday at the Justice Department's execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Justice Department filed a notice in the Indianapolis court that it would appeal the injunction.