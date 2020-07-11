Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge blocks federal execution over victims' family coronavirus fears

Attorney General William Barr announced last July that the Justice Department would resume carrying out executions of some of the 62 inmates on federal death row. He originally scheduled five executions for last December, but was ordered to delay them by a federal judge in Washington while long-running lawsuits challenging the government's lethal-injection protocol played out.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 03:45 IST
U.S. judge blocks federal execution over victims' family coronavirus fears

A U.S. federal judge blocked the first execution of a federal prisoner in 17 years from being carried out on Monday after some of the victims' relatives sued, saying they feared that attending could expose them to COVID-19. Daniel Lewis Lee was convicted alongside another man for his role in the murders of three members of an Arkansas family in 1996. Some relatives of his victims opposed him receiving the death sentence.

Those relatives said they nonetheless had a right to attend the execution if it took place, and sued the Department of Justice in the U.S. district court in Indianapolis to block the execution until the coronavirus pandemic has passed. Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson issued an injunction on Friday ordering the Justice Department to delay the execution until it can show it is observing the right of the victims' relatives to attend without a risk to their health.

The Justice Department filed a notice in the Indianapolis court that it would appeal the injunction. Earlene Peterson, whose daughter Nancy Mueller and 8-year-old granddaughter Sarah Powell were killed by Lee and a co-conspirator, had told the court she faced "the impossible choice of either not exercising my right to attend the execution, or traveling in dangerous conditions which could cause me to become very sick, or even die."

Baker Kurrus, a lawyer for Peterson and two other relatives, said in a statement they were grateful for the ruling. "We hope the government finally acts in a way to ease, rather than increase, the burdens of Mrs. Peterson and her family who have already been through an unspeakable tragedy," Kurrus said in a statement.

The Justice Department said it would not comment on ongoing litigation. Attorney General William Barr announced last July that the Justice Department would resume carrying out executions of some of the 62 inmates on federal death row.

He originally scheduled five executions for last December, but was ordered to delay them by a federal judge in Washington while long-running lawsuits challenging the government's lethal-injection protocol played out. An appeals court overturned that injunction in April, and Barr announced new execution dates for July and August of four inmates, all men convicted murdering children: Lee, Wesley Purkey, Dustin Honken and Keith Nelson.

Purkey's execution was scheduled for Wednesday, but a federal appeals court issued a temporary stay this month and it was not clear whether it would proceed. Honken's is set for Friday. Lee's death by lethal injections of pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate, had been scheduled for Monday at the Justice Department's execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles penalize WR Jackson for conduct detrimental

The Philadelphia Eagles announced in a statement Friday that wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been penalized for conduct detrimental to the team, following his anti-Semitic comments earlier this week. The team did not specify how Jackson wa...

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500

The United States reported at least 62,500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a record daily increase for a third day in a row, according to a Reuters tally. Seven states reported record increases in cases on Friday Alaska, Georgia, Louisiana, M...

US Judge halts first federal execution in 17 years over COVID-19 concerns

Washington D.C. US, July 11 SputnikANI A US federal judge in the state of Indiana has halted the first federal execution in 17 years that was scheduled to take place next week, court documents revealed. US inmate Daniel Lee was scheduled to...

Reports: Steelers' Dupree files grievance over LB tag

Pittsburgh Steelers edge defender Bud Dupree filed a grievance this week to be classified as a defensive end -- rather than as a linebacker -- on his franchise tag, multiple outlets reported Friday. The news emerged shortly after the agent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020